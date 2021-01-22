Mary “Teri” Terese Laret, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Brendan Church for Mary Terese “Teri” Laret, age 92, who Thursday, January 21, 2021, met her Lord and Savior and reunited with friends and family who predeceased her. Particularly her husband, Lee Quentin Laret, whom she married in 1953 after having met at a mutual friend’s wedding reception and with whom she was married for 49 years.

Teri was born on March 16, 1928 in Cleveland to Raymond Joseph and Leona Kundtz.

She attended Villa Angela Academy from 1 – 12 grades.

As a gifted seamstress and tailor her work career started while raising and attending to her children. She saw clients in the home and worked in the home. She managed to serve her clients while fully engaged in her primary, serving role as a dedicated, supportive and loving mother.



When her youngest started high school Teri took her prized skills to some bridal boutiques and tailors. She first worked at Edie’s Bridal shop in Boardman, Ohio, followed by work at three other bridal boutiques and then two tailor shops. With skilled hands and an almost perceptive artistic vision, she was critically and directly involved in helping ensure special and treasured wedding days for innumerable brides and bridal parties.



After retiring Teri found renewed career purpose using her seamstress skills on a part-time basis. She joked that one benefit of working again was having the need and reason to “put her face on” in the morning. But we also knew that her being at work “with the girls” allowed for her to share prideful updates and stories about her loved ones.



Teri was an active member of the Saint Brendan’s Altar and Rosary Society, serving in all officer roles.

She was also an enthusiastic lifelong Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. She would tell stories of which Indians players she saw play, from the 40s, when her dad would take her to Municipal Stadium. She also liked to tell us that she and her group of girlfriends would socialize with a group of guys, including Don Shula, who at the time was a college student. If we had a penny for every time we would hear her say, when we would be watching the Dolphins: “THERE HE IS!”



When we think of mom we remember many things that mattered to her and that are therefore part of her legacy. They include: her infectious smile and laugh, her love of beer, her unqualified and full support of her family, I mean her REAL love of beer, her beautiful and colorful flower gardens, I am not kidding, she LOVED beer! and her dear friends at the Saxon Club in Youngstown.



Teri is survived by her children, Gregg, Amie Boye, Ray, Joffre (Maria), Mark, Christopher (Kimberly), Yvonne and Matthew. Her grandchildren are Nelson (Ellen) Laret, Alyssa (Ben) Flint, Teresa (Dave) House, Philip (Shelley) Boye, Katie Boye (Patrick Songei), Camille, Nathan, Ian, Bonnie, Alexander, Isabelle, Brendan and Quentin. Her great-grandchildren are Margaux (Flint), Archer (Flint), Elliot (Flint), Nora (House) and Evan (House). She is further survived by her extended family including her dear cousins and by many treasured friends.



Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Robin Dee “Rusty” Boye.

The family will host a post-COVID celebration of Teri’s life later in the year.



The family expresses its great thanks for the tender and sensitive care from the professional staff at Hospice of the Valley.

