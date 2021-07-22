Mary T. Cleary, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary T. Cleary, 92, died peacefully Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Park Vista Nursing Home.



Mary was born February 19, 1929, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Edward and Florence Garde Cleary.



She was a 1947 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Mercyhust College in Erie, Pennsylvania.





Mary worked as an accounting manager for GMAC for 30 years until retiring.

She was a longtime member of St. Edward Church, where she spent many years volunteering for different groups.



Mary also volunteered at St. Elizabeth hospital in the gift shop and the Joannie Abdu Breast Care Center for years.



In her spare time, she loved to travel. She especially enjoyed her 26 trips to Ireland and across the world.



Mary is survived by her nieces and nephews, Colleen (John) Muckridge of McDonald, Molly (Timothy) Beauch of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Brian (Susan) Joyce of Girard, Kevin (JoEllen) Joyce of Sylvania, Ohio and James (Gayle) Joyce of St. Marys, Georgia.



She was preceded in death by her sisters, Joan Cleary, Florence Cleary, Jane Bernard, Mary Frances Cleary and Anne Joyce and brothers, Edward Cleary and John Cleary.



Family and friends may call Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Edward Church. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the church.



It truly was Mary’s wishes that instead of flowers, a donation be made to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510 or to the Girard Free Library, 105 E. Prospect Street, Girard, OH 44420 in her name.



Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary T. Cleary, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.