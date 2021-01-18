Mary Richley, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Richley, 92, passed away at home, Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Mary was born January 9, 1929, in Campbell, a daughter of the late George and Anna Biros, immigrants who came to America from Czechoslovakia.

Mary graduated cum laude from Campbell Memorial High School in 1947. Her studies centered on business. She was very active in student government, National Honor Society and school plays. Her love of learning and education continued throughout her life.

After high school, she began her college education at Youngstown State University with a focus on business and education.

She also was working as an executive secretary at the Edward J. Debartolo Corp., where she met the love of her life, Victor Richley.

They were married November 14, 1959 and settled in Youngstown, where they had two children.

She was an avid cook, seamstress and loved arts and crafts, but, above all, her family and faith were her passions.

She was an active member of St. Brendan Church, where her children attended grade school.

She enjoyed cooking for large family gatherings, developing traditions and any events that brought family and friends together. She also was a big supporter of all her children’s activities: Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, many sports and Warren Junior Military and Canfield Marching Bands.

After her children were in middle school, Mary went back to Youngstown State University to complete her degree. She graduated in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in education and began teaching at Youngstown State. She also taught at Volney Rogers and enjoyed many years in the Canfield Local School District.

After moving to Canfield, Mary became a member of St. Michael Parish, where she made lifelong friends through Garden Club, Card Club, Altar Guild and other parish activities.

Following their retirement, Mary and Victor spent winters in Naples, Florida, enjoying warm weather, the beach, art and music events. They also became active members of the Naples YMCA.

Mary leaves her children, Marilyn (Keith) Sackett of Lake Milton and James N. Richley of Youngstown.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Biros and her husband, Victor A Richley, with whom she shared 59 beautiful years.

There will be a private Mass of Christian burial at St. Michael Parish in Canfield. The Mass will be livestreamed during the service, 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 19, 2021 and can be viewed on the Facebook pages of Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home and St. Michael Parish Canfield.

For those who do not have Facebook, it can be viewed on wfmj.com (go to Community tab and then Faith Services).

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

