BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary P. Quinn, 66, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at Greenbriar, with her family by her side.

She was born October 14, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of Charles Heck and Margaret Boyle-Kovach.

Mary was a 1975 graduate of Ursuline High School.

She was an office manager for Ohio Wine Imports and served as the recording secretary for the Democratic Party and the Young Democrats of Mahoning County.

She was awarded the state bronze award for Boardman PTA at Market Street Elementary School and coached a Boardman youth soccer team.

Mary is survived by her husband, Richard Quinn, whom she married May 4, 1985; son, Ryan Quinn of Atlanta, Georgia; daughter, Mary Brigid Quinn of Boardman; brother, Robert (Cynthia) Heck of Poland; nieces and nephews, Michael (Kerri) Heck, Sean Heck and Erin (Matthew) Shambaugh; sisters-in-law, Patricia Congnata and Kathleen (Joe) DiStazio; great-nieces and great-nephews and her beloved golden retriever, Lily.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Heck and brother-in-law, Robert Quinn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at St. Patrick Church, where calling hours will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.