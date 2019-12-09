Mary Niddel, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MYValleyTributes) – Mary Niddel, 84, died peacefully Friday afternoon, December 6, 2019, at Hospice House, surrounded by her family.

Mary was born December 1, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of Ambrose and Olga Bayluk Palace.

She was a graduate of South High School and spent her life as a dedicated wife and mother to her six children.

In her spare time, Mary enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and spending time with her family and cats.

She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Harkleroad of North Lima and Mary Ann Kimble of Canfield; four sons, Thomas (Cindy) Niddel Jr. of Newnan, Georgia, Timothy Niddel of Poland, Robert A. Niddel of Boardman and James Niddel (Debbie Owens) of North Lima; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Mary’s husband, Thomas A. Niddel Sr., whom she married May 7, 1955, died August 7, 2015. Mary was also preceded in death by her parents and a son-in-law, Larry Kimble Sr.

Family and friends may call 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A funeral service will be held 12 noon Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the funeral home.

