Mary Nadolny, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Nadolny, 92, of Poland, passed away at her home Monday, June 29, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She will be deeply missed.

Mary was born in Poland, Europe, September 18, 1927 and gratefully came to Youngstown with her loving husband and daughter, Irene, in November of 1949. Mary loved America and was a proud citizen and supporter of those who serve our country. One of her favorite songs was “God Bless America.”

She worked at Gorant Chocolatier and F.W. Woolworth Company. Most recently, Mary worked as a hostess, delivering food trays as on a mission with a smile, as she tried to motivate patients toward their healing at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

At home, Mary had initiative and always tried to enrich our lives through an uplifting comment, meal, cup of tea or via a sideways comment and a knowing, Cheshire Cat-like smile. She was masterful in the kitchen and as a baker and was famous for her Polish kolachi recipe (even in other states, as she sent care packages to her daughters and their friends). She knitted fancy winter scarves by the dozen for family and friends, helping us to stay warm with the yarn but more importantly through the intention behind the gift. Her collection of angels was shared in thoughtful gestures as a kindness, especially to those who “needed it.” Her green thumb and love of plants was easily recognized in the displays of flowers and trees outside and thriving orchids inside her home.

Mary’s joy for life was easy to witness, whether introducing friends to long walks at Boardman Park, dancing (a waltz or the Chicken Dance), listening to music, singing Polish folk songs or talking to and making friends wherever she went. Former co-workers or customers at the Woolworth Company bakery (where she sold baked goods) would frequently stop her at the mall to say hello and give (and get) a sincere hug.

Mary was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish for more than 60 years and a member of its Polish choir, where she made loving and lasting friendships. She was also a member of The Infant Jesus of Prague Guild, the Polish National Alliance and the YMCA swimming group (where she met some of the “best friends of my life”).

Most of all, Mary loved her family and friends and was a tremendous supporter of all of their initiatives with a “can-do” attitude. She was quick to laugh, cheer you on and say “ooh-la-la” (because she enjoyed watching you smile and the reaction it evoked). She effortlessly displayed tremendous pride and congratulations for every achievement. The value of education was something Mary believed in and professed it easily and often.

Mary was so proud to be a grandmother and great-grandmother. Her legacy will tell you she has been a significant influence in their lives experienced through her love for them, her example demonstrated in tenacity, determination and generosity and her profound love of life and participation in theirs. She enjoyed their visits, hearing about their lives and watching them grow as they enjoyed her homemade chocolate chip cookies and pizzelles.

She is survived by four daughters, Irene (Jack) Evans of Boardman, Elizabeth Nadolny of New Middletown, Cecelia Hanighen of Cupertino, California and Grace Nadolny (Gregory) Hilbrich of Cupertino, California; four grandchildren, Kelsey Hilbrich of Santa Monica, California, Tammy (Craig) Page of Atlanta, Jeannie (Jeff) Shaver of Atlanta and Lori (Kevin) Stolly of Lima and her great-grandchildren, Owen and Marissa Page, Sennett, Preston and Harper Shaver and Madison, Nathan and Oliva Stolly.

Her husband, Marion Nadolny, whom she married May 6, 1945, preceded her in death July 1, 1992. They were sweethearts for 47 years.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Funeral Home, 2726 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Prayers will begin Friday morning, July 3 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church.

The Nadolny family, funeral home and church will all be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Mary.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 2, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.