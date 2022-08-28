CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Delahunty, 84, died Friday afternoon, August 26, 2022, surrounded by her family, at Briarfield Place.

Mary was born April 6, 1938, in East Cleveland, a daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret Golden Giblin.

She graduated from Ursuline Academy of the Sacred Heart High School and attended Ursuline College.

Mary was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church.

She enjoyed volunteering at Akron Children’s Hospital. She became a realtor in 1986 and just retired in December 2021 from Mayo Realty. Mary was a full-time active member of the Mahoning Columbiana Board of Realtors, where she was a past sitting member of the Board of Directors, the Ohio Association of Realtors and National Board of Realtors. Mary was consistently recognized by the Ohio Association of Realtors with the Award of Excellence for outstanding sales performance and production. She was a volunteer for many realtor community service projects, such as St. Vincent DePaul Society and Habitat for Humanity. Mary was referred to as the “Queen of Mayo Realty.” Mary’s passion for helping people find their dream home was unwavering. She loved her job and all the people she met along the way.

“Uma’s” greatest enjoyment was her family. The Sunday night get-togethers, Christmas at her house, traveling yearly to Siesta Key and going to her many grandchildren’s events. Mary loved to play cards with her friends and was in her bridge club for 50 years.

Mary married Martin S. on June 21, 1958 and he died August 6, 2017.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Mark) Passerotti of Canfield; three sons, Marty (Joanie) Delahunty of Highland Heights, Brian (Annette) Delahunty of Canfield and Patrick (Michele) Delahunty of Brecksville; 14 grandchildren, Matthew (Elizabeth), Christopher, Jacqueline, J.D., Brittany (Brandon Doran), Danny, Connor Delahunty, Alex (David Medve), Nicole (KC LaCross), Joey Passerotti, Meaghan (Luke Schaefer), Patrick, Erin and Katie Delahunty and two great-grandchildren, Madeline and Cecilia Delahunty.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband and her two brothers, John and William Giblin.

The family wants to thank Ed and Diane Reese, the staff at Briarfield Place for their kindness and compassionate care of Mary and to all of those that reached out following Mary’s stroke.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr Centre Drive.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or The Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

