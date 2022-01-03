CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Madeline Cavalier, 83, died Saturday, December 25, 2021, at home, with her loving family by her side.

Mary was born September 27, 1938, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late George and Madeline Deskin Bannon.

She was a 1956 graduate of Ursuline High School. During her years at Ursuline, Mary met her best friend, Leonard Cavalier and they married September 12, 1959.

Mary pursued different avenues in her professional life. She began working at Hynes Steele as a receptionist and after raising her family, continued her career as a medical assistant to Dr. Bertram Katz. Later, Mary channeled her love of fitness by becoming the co-owner and business manager of Lady of America Fitness Center in Boardman. In addition, as owner of Cavalier Properties, she was the developer of Shadow Woods, a subdivision in Green Township.

Mary’s life revolved around her husband, children and grandchildren. Nothing made her happier than sharing her time with them. She was a very proud mother and spent many years volunteering at St. Christine School, enjoying every minute of it. She loved supporting and sharing in the lives of her children and their friends during their years at Cardinal Mooney High School and beyond. Fondly known as “Nana” to her grandchildren, she could always be seen attending their dance recitals, sporting events and any other function they were involved in. Mary also loved to travel, visiting many destinations including Canada, Florida, Mexico, Italy and Hawaii.

Mary is survived by her husband of 62 years, Leonard Cavalier; five daughters, Kathleen Cavalier of Costa Mesa, California, Connie Cavalier of Atlanta, Georgia, Shari (Steven Small) Cavalier of Sheffield, Massachusetts, Suzanne Cavalier of Youngstown and Jennifer (Paul) Keffler of Boardman; her son, Leonard (Holly) Cavalier of Bay Village and her grandchildren, Erin McGlone and Annie Cavalier, Kaitlyn, Madeline and Jack Keffler, Mei Small, Leo Cavalier and Cooper and Grace Cavalier. She is also survived by her brother, Bill (MaryAnn) Bannon and sister-in-law, Lana (Ensign) Cowell.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at St. Christine Church. In light of the current outbreak and out of respect for the various health conditions and age of attendees, we kindly ask that everyone wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511 or Beatitude House, 238 Todd Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

