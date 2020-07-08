Mary M. Peck, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for Mary M. Peck, 63, who died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her home.

Mary was born June 14, 1957, in Girard, the daughter of John and Margaret Farkas McKenna.

She was a graduate of Girard High School and had worked as a porter for UPS until retiring due to an injury.

Mary enjoyed car rides with her husband and was a collector of Wizard of Oz memorabilia.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, John, whom she married October 5, 1974; six sisters, Bonnie McClimans, Karen Maszaros, Monica Truxall, Sandy Coyne, Anne Adams and Jacqueline Vetters; three brothers, Edward, Robert and Johnnie McKenna; her two best friends, Ruth Pluchinsky and Richelle Floyd and her animals, LT, Felix, Calico and MIA.

She was preceded in death by her stepbrothers, Roger and Charles Biggins; a brother, Timothy McKenna and her stepmother, Ruth McKenna.

Friends may call Noon – 12:45 p.m. Saturday, July 11 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 9, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.