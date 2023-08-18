POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Sutak, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.

Born on March 24, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Lou Peterson Hallis.

After graduating from South High School in 1957, she pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from YSU.

Armed with her education and passion for social work, Mary Lou embarked on a career that spanned over four decades. Mary Lou’s professional journey began when she joined the Youngstown Libraries, where she dedicated herself to cultivating knowledge and fostering a love for reading among the community members.

Tragedy struck when her husband passed away in 1984. Undeterred by adversity, Mary Lou decided to further her education and pursue her dream of making a difference as a social worker.



Her determination led her to work for various organizations such as Trumbull County Children Services and Belmont Pines. Through her selfless acts of kindness and tireless efforts, Mary Lou touched countless lives and brought comfort to many individuals during their most vulnerable moments.



While her career was undoubtedly impactful, Mary Lou’s true joy came from spending time with her family. She adored every moment shared with her loved ones especially traveling to Hilton Head, South Carolina with her family. Outside of work and family life, Mary Lou found immense joy in reuniting with her high school classmates every month. She was honored to be a member of the National Association of Social Workers, Mothers of Twins and the Garden Club.

Mary Lou’s loving spirit will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her four children, Edward R. (Michelle) Sutak, Jr. of Struthers, Lynda (Dr. Santo) Ricciardi of Poland and twins, Robert W. (Sandra) Sutak of New Middletown and Richard W. Sutak of Poland; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and two siblings, Stephen “Butch” Hallis of Girard and Cathy (Robert) Cox of Canfield.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward R. Sutak, whom she married July 12, 1958 and passed away September 4, 1984.

Visitation will take place on Monday August 21, 2023, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, where prayers will be held 10:30 a.m. A Mass will then be held at 11:00 a.m. Holy Family Church.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.