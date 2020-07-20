Mary Lou Lumpp, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, with the Rev. Monsignor William Connell for Mary Lou Lumpp, 80, who passed away at home on Friday, July 10, 2020, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Please note masks are required at the funeral services.

Mary Lou was born November 7, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of Leo Joseph Lumpp and Mary Anna Stone.

In 1957, she graduated fifth in her class of 108 from North High School in Youngstown and she was a lifelong area resident.

Following graduation, Mary Lou worked for Ohio Bell Telephone Company, which later became AT&T and she worked there until her retirement in 1995. Following retirement, she started working part-time as a receptionist at Beeghly Oaks and worked there until 2001. Following Beeghly Oaks, she went to work at Progressive Women’s Care and she worked there until 2003. Mary Lou finished her career at Sunrise Assisted Living and worked there until 2017, when she officially retired from paid employment. She had unbelievable patience and a soft kind voice as she referred to all as “kind sir,” “beautiful lady” or “favorite friend.”

Mary Lou was an active member of Holy Family Parish in Poland, where she served proudly as a Eucharistic minister for many years.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Delores Benedis-Cramer and Patricia Ann Weimer and an infant brother, Charles Lumpp.

She is survived by her nephew, Martin J. Weimer, Jr.; her niece, Renee S. Weeden; her great-nephew, Kevin N. Weimer and her great-niece, Amber N. Weeden, all of Lowellville. She is also survived by her lifelong best friend, Joan Rose, whom she loved like a sister.

Memorial contributions may be made to her beloved church, Holy Family Parish, 2729 Center Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.

