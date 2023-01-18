BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Latisi, 96, died peacefully Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, surrounded by her family.



She was born August 14, 1926, in Youngstown, the daughter of Andrew and Emma Rittberger Becker.



Mary Lou graduated from Chaney High School and received an accredited record librarian from college.

She began her career in medical records at South Side Hospital and retired from Forum Heath Beeghley office.



Mary Lou was a longtime member of St. Charles Church and a member of the altar rosary society.



She was also a member of the Ladies Saxon Club.



Mary Lou is survived by her daughters, Linda (David R.) Gwinnup of Boardman and Judith Lipp of Pickerington; sister, Joan Carradine of North Jackson; three grandchildren, Rebecca (Craig) Costanzo, Leslie (Robert) Parker and Ruth (Lee) Meyer and seven great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur R., whom she married August 16, 1947 and brother, Frederick Becker.



Family and friends may call Friday, January 20, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.



Professional services are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Lou Latisi, please visit our floral store.