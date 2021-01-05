Mary Lou Hurd, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Hurd, 88, died Thursday, December 31, 2020, peacefully at her home.

Mary Lou was born May 18, 1932, in New Castle, Pennsylvania., the daughter of Vito and Josephine Bonoro Johngrass.

She enjoyed traveling, league bowling, and casino trips and was proud to have been a poll worker for over 53 years. Mary Lou had an incredible way of making impacts and connecting to those in her life. She will be remembered as the life of the party and for the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Whether you knew her for decades or days, she very likely left her mark on you. She will be missed, but her legacy is one that will be cherished by all. Mary Lou liked to say, “so long.” We all know it meant with love, “I’ll see you soon.”

Her husband, Noah Hurd, whom she married April 11, 1951, died September 4, 2014.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda (John) Stanec of Boardman and Karen (Don) Bell of Arlington, Texas; a son, Gary (Kathy) Hurd of Boardman; four grandchildren, Michelle (Bryan) Zajic, Johnny (Nicole) Stanec, Erica (Jordan) Egbert and Jessica (Joseph) Meyer; and three great-grandchildren, Casey and Liam Meyer and Julian Egbert.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Jenny and Jane Johngrass, Nancy Brooks and Rosie Greco; and four brothers, Phillip, Sam, James and Pete Johngrass.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

The family and funeral home staff will be following social distancing and COVID protocol — please wear a mask. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and appreciates your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Mary Lou.

