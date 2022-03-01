YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Donofrio, 89, died peacefully Monday, February 28, 2022, at Humility House, with her family by her side.

She was born Mario Elisa, later changed to Mary Louise on April 16, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony and Elvira D’Angelo DiMargio.

Mary worked for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catering for many years and was the head cook for Ursuline High School, retiring in 1995.

She was a devoted and longtime active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, where she was a member of the Mother of Crucifix.

In her spare time, Mary loved to dance. She won several dancing awards, including the Tarantella Championship in 1978 and 1980. Mary also placed runner-up in 1977 and 1979. She also loved decorating her home for every holiday.

Mary was a strong woman who never complained and worked endlessly to provide for her family. Her greatest joy was being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary’s husband, Daniel A. Donofrio, Jr., whom she married in October 1952, died in April 1971.

She is survived by her children, Jackie Herman (Phil Ambrosini), Kathy Latone and Daniel (Denise) Donofrio; her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Nicole (Mike) Crockett, Anthony (Lauren) Rago, John D. Latone, Ryan Herman, Allen (Alyssa) Byers and Krista Byers and great-grandchildren, Christian, Angelea, Arianna, Mya, Elisa and Nicholas.

Mary was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Nick (Louise) DiMargio and Carmen (Rosemary) DiMargio; sister, “Dee” (Don) Kosec and sons-in-law, John Latone and Kurt Herman.

Family and friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Prayers will begin at 9:15 a.m. Friday, March 4, at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica.

The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the staff at Humility House Assisted Living Unit and Nursing Unit for the care and comfort given to their mother.

Material tributes may take the form of donations to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, OH 44505.

