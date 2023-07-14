BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Kay Trinka Inghram, 59, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023.

She was born in Youngstown, May 8, 1964, the daughter of the late Andrew and Kathrine Mathews Hornyak.

Mary Kay was preceded in death by her daughter, Jessica.

She was a beloved mother and leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, James (Nick Saw) Inghram of Orange County, California and Matthew (Chelsea Ellington) Inghram of Hillard; her sister, Patricia (Doug) Rice of Fort Myers, Florida; brothers, Andrew (Julie) Hornyak of Austintown and John (Raquel) Hornyak of Norfolk, Virginia and Dave Eusanio, partner of 23 years. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Mary Kay was a 1981 graduate of Ursuline High School and St. Elizabeth Hospital Nursing Program, receiving her RN degree.

Mary Kay worked with Ohio Living as a registered nurse. She was passionate about nursing and enjoyed providing care and comfort to her patients.

Mary Kay enjoyed hiking, walking, nature and going to concerts. She was deeply loved and treasured by her family, friends and neighbors. She may have left our sight but the memories left behind will live on in our hearts forever.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

