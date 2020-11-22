Mary Jo Phillips, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jo Phillips, 64, died November 18, 2020 at her residence.

Mary Jo was born January 5, 1956 in Gallitzin, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joseph J. and Evelyn (Cox) Phillips.

She was a graduate of Boardman High School.

Mary Jo was always known for her big heart and always being there for everybody. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, singing and especially belting out the lyrics to her favorite Ice Cube Song. Her hugs were the best and always gave a kiss on the cheek. Mary Jo loved her kids and her grandchildren.

Mary Jo is survived by her daughters, Renee Phillips-Georges and her husband, Jeandel, of Florida, Sally Phillips-Soares and her husband, Trey, of Boardman and Sheree Burt of Youngstown; seven grandchildren, Andre Stores, Jennelle and Krystal Georges, Myah, Trey, Jr. and Gianni Soares and Lexington Burt; sisters, Marilyn Sinkovich of Florida and Susan (Dennis) Timms of Struthers and brothers, Rick Phillips of Austintown and Jonathan (Danielle) Phillips of North Carolina.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Janice P. Burnham and her brothers, Steven, Ron and Donald Phillips.

Friends and family may call the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

A funeral service will follow on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Material tributes may be made to Mary Jo’s family.

This obituary can be viewed and condolences sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Jo Phillips, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.