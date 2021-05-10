Mary Jean Kohler, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jean Zlogar Kohler, 91, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her son and daughter, after a long illness.

Jean was born February 10, 1930, in Youngstown, to Mary and Joseph Zlogar.

She graduated from Chaney High School, Class of 1948 and for many years enjoyed meeting with her classmates monthly.

After graduation, she worked at G.C. Murphy Co. and General Fireproofing Co.

Her hobbies were antiquing and gardening. She loved cats and always shared her home with one. Macka, her orange tabby, is missing her already.

Having grown up on Youngstown’s west side playing street baseball as “Slugger Zlogar,” Jean loved the Cleveland Indians. One of the most exciting moments of her life was running the bases after an Indians game on July 13, 2003. She also met Al Rosen and shook his hand that day.

She was a charter and lifelong member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Austintown and a longtime member of its Altar and Rosary Society. She frequently volunteered at IHM School during her children’s school years.

Proud of her Slovenian heritage, she belonged to the Slovene National Benefit Society (SNPJ) Youngstown Lodge 153 fraternal organization and cherished her lifelong friendships from the lodge.

Jean leaves behind her son, David J. Kohler of Austintown; her daughter, Amy J. Nolan of Solon; five grandchildren, Zachary (Sara) Kohler of Akron, Molly (David) Barnhart of Nanzdietschweiler, Germany, Brendan Nolan of Solon, Casey (Kim) Skufca of Germantown, Maryland and Heather (Fred) Hively of Boardman; six great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons. Jean also leaves behind nieces, Dee-Dee (Shawn) Ansbro, Carla (Jim) Vocelle, Monica Kohler (Pedro Pizarro), Christine Koehler and Andrea Kohler (Per Bjorke); nephews, David (Fran) Prossick and Harry J. DePietro and a sister, Dolores DePietro.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Glavic Zlogar; her father, Joseph A. Zlogar; her husband, Andrew J. (Andy) Kohler III, whom she married May 2, 1953; her beloved son, Daniel A. (Danny) Kohler of Youngstown; sisters-in-law, Florence Prossick and Gertrud Kohler; brothers-in-law, Harry DePietro, Chuck Prossick and George Kohler and nephews, Keith Kohler and Karl Kohler.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown, followed by interment in Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Austintown for a Mass in memory of Jean.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

