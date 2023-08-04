STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Macabobby Jaros was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and aunt during her incredible 102 years of life.

She passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home.

Mary Jane, affectionately known as “MeMe,” was born April 21, 1921, on the north side of Struthers, the eldest of six children to the late Michael and Maria Demko Macabobby.

She was a graduate of Struthers High School.

Mary Jane met the love of her life, John M. Jaros, while attending a dance at Holy Trinity Pavilion in Struthers. She knew at first glance he was the man she would share her life with. They were married October 12, 1939, in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church. The couple renewed their love for each other during a golden wedding anniversary celebration in 1989.

Sadly, John died April 20, 2010, after 71 years of happiness with Mary Jane.

They were living in Campbell when John was drafted into the U.S. Navy (World War II), leaving Mary Jane to take care of their newborn daughter, Janett Marie, on her own. Being a strong-willed and resourceful woman, she persevered during the four years of her husband’s absence.

In 1950, Mary Jane and her family moved into their newly built home on Creed Street in Struthers. She was a very friendly and outgoing lady, making lasting friendships through that neighborhood of the “Greatest Generation” and their children. She would often say they are more extended family than neighbors.

Mary Jane will be remembered for her loving nature, quick wit and occasional stubbornness.

She was proud of and deeply loved her grandsons, John (Jennie) Alt and Jason (Diana) Alt; great-grandsons, Jacob (Alyssa), Isaac and Ethan Alt and great-great-granddaughters, Scarlett and Piper Alt.

Her daughter, Janett Marie Alt, passed away February 24, 2021, leaving Mary Jane to wonder why God took her first.

She was also a passionate mother’s helper of her nieces and nephews, especially Rick (Sheri) Gregg and Luann (Lou) Bokros.

She was an enthusiastic caregiver, opening her home to family recovering after major surgery and other illness.

Mary Jane was a devout Catholic, praying the rosary daily and nine days’ novena to the Blessed Mother.

She was an active member of Holy Apostles / St. Stephen of Hungary Church until its closing and member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild.

Other memberships include Struthers VFW 7538 and 3538 Ladies Auxiliary and United Steelworkers 2162 Senior Citizens group.

In addition to her grandchildren, Mary Jane is survived by son-in-law, Larry Alt of Peoria, Illinois; sister-in-law, Louise Macabobby of Poland; honorary son, John Sveda of Struthers and many nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents, husband and daughter, she was preceded in death by sisters, Marjory Gregg and Ann Sikora and brothers George (Irene), Michael (Olga), John (Chris) and Edward Macabobby.

Visitation for Mary Jane will be 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. Prayers will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church, celebrated by the Rev. Philip Rogers.

Entombment with her husband will follow in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery, Lowellville.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hampton Woods Nursing Home for their care and compassion given to Mary Jane, especially during her final days.

A television tribute will air August 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.