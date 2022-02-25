BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Lowry, 87, died Monday, February 21, 2022, at Hospice House.

She was born June 24, 1934, in Youngstown, a daughter of Carmen and Lena Morano Renaldy.

She was a 1952 graduate of Ursuline High School.

She dedicated her life to being a loving wife, mother and homemaker. Her life’s joys included cooking and spending time with her family.

Mary Jane married Thomas Lowry on January 28, 1961. He preceded her in death on February 9, 2020.

In addition to her parents, Carmen and Lena; and husband, Tom, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her twin sister, Rose Jane Kaiser.

She is survived by two sons, Thomas C. (Maria) Lowry of Dayton and Greg (Barb) Lowry of Pickerington; sister, Ceil (Paul) Ayres of Punta Gorda, Florida; brother, Carmen (Theresa) Renaldy of Fort Pierce, Florida and three grandchildren, Clarissa, Patrick and Grace Ann (Matthew) Lowry.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive, Canfield, OH 44406.

Prayers will begin at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Dominic Catholic Church.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

