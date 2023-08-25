AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Long, 92, died Sunday morning, August 20, 2023, at her home, with family by her side.

Mary Jane was born July 11, 1931, in Youngstown, the daughter of Albert and Mary Gaytko Harris.

She was a 1949 South High graduate.

She later became a founding owner and bookkeeper of Youngstown Floral Supply before retiring in 2007.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church, the Mill Creek chapter of the American Business Women’s Association and a volunteer for Ohio Reads. She belonged to numerous community card clubs, bowled with the Monday morning golden girls and was active at the Austintown Senior Center. She liked to travel and organized tours for senior members of the community.

Her husband, Howard Long, whom she married March 23, 1950, died February 8, 1980.

She is survived by two daughters, Cathy Malmfeldt of Lake Milton and Beth (Paul Magada) Johnson of Austintown; two sons, Robert (Linda) Long of Negley and James (Maureen) Long of Austintown; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren (plus one on the way) and a great-great-grandson. She loved her family and always looked forward to spending time with them.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Harris and a son-in-law, Ron Malmfeldt.

Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 26 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Friends may call from Noon – 1:45 p.m. prior to services.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

