BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Mary K. Huber, 93, died peacefully at home Friday, January 21, 2022.

Mary was born on May 30, 1928, in Akron, The daughter of Andrew and Anna Mihoc Kristan. She was a graduate of East High School in Akron.

After marrying her high school sweetheart, Wade E. Huber, on June 1, 1947, the couple began their life in Youngstown. Together, they raised 11 children and three granddaughters, Marie (Ted) Chrobak of Salem, Tina (Thanh) Nguyen of California and Gina (Jared) Cardillo of Boardman. She also worked as a bookkeeper for her husband’s business, the Youngstown Kirby Company, for many years.

Mary was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She was a voracious reader and loved watching old movies. She also enjoyed her backyard pond, hosting many family gatherings and walking in Mill Creek Park. Mary stayed active each day by swimming in her pool and attending the water program at Creekside Fitness in Boardman.

Mary will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, Rick (Kathy) Huber of Jacksonville, Florida, Mary Beth (John) Deak of Boardman, Tom (Darlene) Huber of Hubbard, Jeff (Judy) Huber of Poland, Wendy (Stanley) Studzinski of Boardman, Jenny (Dave) Rich of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, Tim (Mary) Huber of Boardman, Laurie Hoefert of North Lima and Kurt Huber of Boardman. She also leaves son-in-law, John Morris of Jacksonville, Florida; 25 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; beloved husband, Wade E. Huber; twin daughters, Deborah Triveri and Pamela Morris; grandsons, Richard Huber and Paul Morris; son-in-law, Jerry Hoefert; and lifelong best friend, Mary Louise Tubbs of Akron.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Boardman-Canfield Chapel of the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home.

