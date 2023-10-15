BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Helen Pompura, 89, passed away Friday, October 13, 2023, at Briarfield Place.

She was born October 23, 1933, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas and Margaret Reardon McGahagan.

Mary was a graduate of Ursuline High School and dedicated her life to creating a warm and loving home for her family.

She was a longtime resident of Canfield prior to moving to Briarfield.

Mary’s kind and nurturing spirit extended beyond her own household. She found joy in volunteering at St. Dominic school as a kindergarten aid. Her passion for helping others knew no bounds as she selflessly gave her time and love to the children she worked with.

Mary’s dedication to her faith was unwavering, as she was a devoted parishioner of St. Michael Church.

One of the greatest pleasures in Mary’s life was spending time with her grandchildren. She cherished every moment with them and created lasting memories through laughter, love and adventure. Mary also had a love for travel and took great delight in exploring new places with her family.

Mary Married her husband, Thomas Pompura on July 23, 1960 and he preceded her in death on September 25, 2020.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Dr. Patricia Pompura of Canfield and Mary Jo Pompura of Stow; son, Thomas Pompura, Jr., of Youngstown; grandchildren, Christina, Katherine and Kelly Deal and great-grandchildren, Jack and Jonathan Singer.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret (Joseph) McGlone and brother, Thomas (Anna Marie) McGahagan.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Prayers will begin at 9:15 a.m., Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at the funeral home, followed at 10:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian burial at St. Michael Catholic Church.

Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

