POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Helen Jenkins Mains, 88, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Mary Helen was born May 15, 1934, in Youngstown, the daughter of Wm. Howard and Helen I. Wineburg Pautot Jenkins.

She was a 1948 graduate of St. Dominic School. She attended Ursuline High and was a 1952 graduate of South High School.

She belonged to the USO and enjoyed dancing at the Vienna Air Base and Brookfield radio station.

On June 28, 1958, she married Charles K. Mains. They celebrated 63 years together. They made their home in Poland and raised three children.

Mary Helen was employed at Western Auto in the credit office and became the credit manager. After raising her children, she worked at General Electric Youngstown Lamp plant as a shop clerk and retired from General Electric Austintown Coil Plant.

Mary Helen was a member of Holy Family Church and served on the welcoming committee.

She was a longtime member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court 1650 Bishop McFadden and enjoyed luncheons with the ladies. She also belonged to the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild.

She loved and cherished her family and gave all that she could unconditionally.

Mary Helen leaves her husband, Charles K. Mains; a son, Kenneth (Cindy) Mains of Youngstown; two daughters, Theresa (Kevin) Brown of Poland and Peggy Hassay of Youngstown; nine grandchildren, Jeff, Greg and Steve (Cara) Susany, Jenna (Melvin) Detweiler, and Monica (Mathew), Danielle (Dave), Rachel, Julie and Richard Hassay; 11 great-grandchildren, Gavin, Nora, Wyatt, Levi, Benjamin, Caroline, Mariah, Mason, Gabriella, Kiera and Chloe; as well as many stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She also leaves her brother, Bill (Judy) Jenkins; sister-in-law, Donna Jenkins; and brother-in-law, Harry (Patricia) Mains of Tampa, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles Jenkins and sisters-in-law, Diane Jenkins and Helen (Rainey Leon) Reich of Trafford Pennsylvania.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for the care and compassion given to Mary Helen.

Calling hours will be 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Easter Seals of Youngstown or the Poland Pantry.

