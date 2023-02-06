POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elizabeth Lowe, 81, died peacefully Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the comfort of her home, with her family by her side.

Mary Elizabeth was born June 2, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Lucille Navarro Caesar.

She was a 1959 graduate of Ursuline High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Kent State University.

She taught at Hubbard Public School and St. Patrick School in Hubbard. She also was a substitute teacher at Holy Family, having retired in 2004.

Mary Elizabeth was an active member of Holy Family Church serving in the Adoration of the Eucharist, bible study, and Rosary prayers. She was a member of Newcomers, Round Towners, and the Old Stone Crossing book club. She also volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul.

Mary Elizabeth enjoyed spending time with her family, including their trips to Cook Forest and she especially enjoyed the annual family vacations to the Outer Banks.

She married William “Bill” E. Lowe in July 1964; and he preceded her in death on Sept. 25, 1985.

Mary Elizabeth is survived by her son, Gregory (Diana) Lowe of Galena, Ohio; daughter, Kerry (Thomas) Eckman of Poland; and three grandchildren, Grant and Garrett Lowe and Kristen Eckman.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Rd., where a rosary prayer service will be held at 6:45 p.m.

Prayers will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at the funeral home, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Holy Family Church.

Interment will be in Poland Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Elizabeth’s memory may be made to: the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center; Hospice of the Valley; or the Beatitude House.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Elizabeth Lowe, please visit our floral store.