POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. D’Amico, 100, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

She was born on February 10, 1922, in Calabria, Italy, a daughter of Dominic and Josephine Romeo Catanzarite.

Mary worked at LaFrance Dry Cleaners and Kroger and Loblaw grocery stores. She retired in 1964 and became a homemaker.

Mary was a member of Holy Family Church.

She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, baking and helping her husband with remodeling. She always took care of family and friends when they needed help.

She married Peter D’Amico on January 11, 1964 and he preceded her in death on August 29, 2010.

Mary is survived by her nieces, Josephine Cellio, Kim (Joe) Pavel, BJ Smith Davis and Shelley DeMaio; nephews, Patrick (Jodi) Catanzarite, John (Sue) Sylvester and Gary Grappo; close friend, Debbie Dixon and her sons and other great-nieces and -nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Sylvester; infant sister, Mary Catanzarite; brother, Patsy Catanzarite and 11 stepbrothers and stepsisters.

Calling hours will be 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, at Holy Family Church.

Interment will be in Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Mary’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Woodlands Assisted Living and Crossroads Hospice for their care and compassion given to her.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary D’Amico, please visit our floral store.