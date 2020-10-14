Mary Carol Klaser, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Carol Klaser, 81, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at AustinWoods Nursing Center.

She was born December 25, 1938, in Youngstown, to John A. and Agnes M. (Mullen) Klaser.

Mary was a 1957 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and took a two-year secretarial course at Youngstown College.

She was employed by Sears and worked in the auditing and automotive department for 35 years.

She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and the Senior Citizens Club of Sears.

She enjoyed cooking and playing cards.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her stepsister, Virginia Sandrock.

She is survived by her stepsister, Annabelle Thompson of Austintown; her stepbrother, John B. (Peggy) Fuller of North Jackson; her caregiver, Rita Jean Cecil of Austintown and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 5, 2020, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, where calling hours will be held one hour prior to Mass, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

