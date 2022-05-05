POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Catherine Morocco, 26, died unexpectedly Sunday, May 1, 2022 at home.



Mary was born January 15, 1996, in Ft. Myers, Florida, the daughter of Joseph and Sheila Magrini Morocco.



She was a graduate of Byron Nelson High School in Ft. Worth, Texas. Mary also received an Associates degree from Tarrant Community College.



Mary worked as a certified pharmacy technician and certified compounding technician.

She was currently enrolled at Columbus State University, where she was studying English. Mary aspired to one day teach English and British Literature at the collegiate level.



Mary enjoyed listening to music, movies and had a love for all animals. She enjoyed bowling, playing Putt-Putt and loved the Cleveland Browns!



Mary was a people person, who had never met a stranger. She had a big heart and loved to help others, especially children. Most of all, Mary loved her family and cherished the times spent together. She will be dearly missed.



Mary is survived by her parents, Joseph and Sheila Morocco of Ft. Worth, Texas; brother, Julian Morocco of Ft. Worth; sister Jessica (Frank) Colaprete of Wooster; grandmother, Janet Donchess of Texas; nephew and nieces, Dominic, Adriana and Gia; aunts, Kimberly (John) Bair, Susan (Gary) Zyznar; uncles, Shawn (Liz) Magrini, Albert (Loretta) Morocco, Rick (Darlene) Morocco, Mark (Donna) Morocco and James (Sharon) Morocco and many cousins.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert Morocco and Erma Carlini, Eugene Margrini and Norman Donchess.



Family and friends may call Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church.



Because of Mary’s love for animals and children, her family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Angels for Animals, 4570 W. South Range Rd. Canmfield, OH 44406 or Akron Children’s Hospital, giving.akronchildrens.org.



A television tribute will air Friday, May 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.