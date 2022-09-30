AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Robison, 75, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by her faithful and loving family and is now enjoying her glorified body in paradise with her savior, Christ Jesus. “For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in…” Matthew 25:35

Mary Ann was born in Youngstown on November 21, 1946, to the late John Siepus Polyacko and Carrie Louise Gallaugher.

She grew up on the west side and graduated from Chaney High School and Youngstown Business College.

On November 26, 1977, she married the love of her life and best friend, Allen Robison.

In her teens, she was affectionately nicknamed “Queenie” and “The Queen,” which she duly accepted. Mary Ann loved to shop, was an amazing cook, homemaker and decorator, with many saying her home could be in a magazine and no one made a better oil and vinegar dressing or had a more infectious laugh. She enjoyed road trips to visit family and friends, watching the Cleveland Indians with her husband, movies with her daughter and grandchildren, going to Bronner’s, Frankenmuth and Meijer with her favorite son-in-law and long visits with her extended family and friends.

As a born-again believer and member of Wedgewood Park Evangelical Congregational Church, Austintown, Mary Ann was active in the church office, supported many projects, taught Sunday and vacation Bible school, attended small groups and volunteered at the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley.

At the age of four, she suffered a traumatic brain injury, which left her with lifelong health challenges; this fueled her passion to visit and minister to the sick and shut-in and gave her a heart for those who struggled in life. A strong tower and our “Wonder Woman,” Mary Ann most recently defeated two forms of esophageal cancer and battled dementia for 12 years.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Andrea (Ryan) Bartholow; grandchildren, Madilyn (Andrew) and Jacob Bartholow; a sister, Linda Bragg; a brother, John (Kerry) Polyacko; nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends and her church family.

Her family would like to thank everyone associated with Hospice House and Hospice of the Valley for their welcoming spirit and kindness and her amazing physicians, Dr. James Luketich, Dr. Michael DeRosa, Dr. Kathleen Padgitt, Dr. Timothy Barreiro and, of course, our friend, Dr. David Rich.

In accordance with the family’s wishes, no visitation or services will be held.

