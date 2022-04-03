CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Perry, 90, died peacefully Sunday, March 27, 2022, at home.

Mary Ann was born December 21, 1931, in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Mary Sandor Cooper.

She was a 1950 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Mary Ann worked as an inspector at General Electric for many years until retiring.

Mary Ann was a member of St. Charles Church, where she served as a Eucharistic minister. She was a previous member of Infant of Prague at St. Christine and the ladies of charity. She also volunteered at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital for many years.

Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Nellie Affolter of Boardman; sons, David (Kathleen) Perry of Boardman and Domenic Perry of Canfield; sister, Margaret Bindas of Austintown; brother, Charles (Shirley) Cooper of Salem, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Sara Cooper of Hubbard; four grandchildren, James A. (Lisa) Kutchel IV of Phoenix, Arizona, Jacquelyn Kutchel of Cortland, Gina (James) Malone of Boardman and Joseph Perry of Hubbard and four great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Jameson, Landon and Larynn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph C. Perry; brothers, John Cooper, Joseph Cooper and William Cooper; sister, Veronica Sheets and son-in-law, Gary Affolter.

A private Mass was held at St. Charles Church.

Professional services were handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

