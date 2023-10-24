BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Ohlin, 90, passed away peacefully, Monday, October 23, 2023, at Hampton Woods.

She was born July 29, 1933, in Bessemer, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Matt and Mary Doricich.

Mary Ann graduated from Bessemer High School and went on to work at Bessemer Cement Company for several years.

She married Carl Ohlin and moved to Boardman, where they spent 49 wonderful years together until his passing in 2007.

Mary Ann was a homemaker during her children’s younger vears and later went on to work at Boardman High School as a cashier in the cafeteria for many years until her retirement. She loved to cook and bake. She was very proud of her Croatian heritage and Bessemer family roots, especially all of her polka music and dancing over the years.

Mary Ann loved spending time with family and friends, even if it was just talking on the phone. One of her greatest joys was attending all of her beloved granddaughter, Olivia’s, many dance recitals and cheerleading activities and was so proud to be able to attend her college graduation.

Mary Ann leaves behind to cherish her memories, her son, Bill (Monica Macala) Ohlin; daughter, Brenda (John) Donadee and granddaughter, Olivia Rose Donadee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl and brother, Florian Doricich.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at St. Charles Borromeo Parish.

Private interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Mary Ann Ohlin

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

