YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Suddes Logue, 82, died peacefully Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Hospice House surrounded by her family.

Mary was born August 22, 1941, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late John E. and Dorothy Wehrle Suddes.

She was a proud graduate of the very first graduating class of Cardinal Mooney High School in 1959. She later graduated from St. Elizabeth Nursing School.

Mary worked for Dr. Jacuqes Politi as an office nurse for 15 years until retiring.

She and her husband, John N. Logue, were lifelong members of St. Christine Church. Mary’s faith was an important part of her life. She was an active member of the church’s care team and Bible study group. She was also a member of the St. Elizabeth Alumni Association, as well as a volunteer for many organizations in the community.

Mary is survived by her children, Ann Logue (Rik Lantz) of Chicago, Julie (Craig) Zeroski of Canfield, Mary Kathleen (Michael) Scudier of Youngstown and John E. (Patricia) Logue of Westerville; daughter-in-law, Sarah Logue of Athens, Ohio; sister, Margaret Maxwell of Hilton Head; brothers, Thomas Suddes of Athens, Ohio, Matthew Suddes of Sarasota, Florida and Paul (Melinda) Suddes of Belmont, North Carolina and seven grandchildren, Andrew (Melissa) Lantz, Francine and Ella Hazy, Jack and Luke Scudier, Abigail Logue and Calvin Logue.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John, whom she married October 10, 1964 and died September 5, 2016 and her son, Paul J. Logue, who died July 5, 2023.

Family and friends may call Thursday, January 11, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Prayers will begin Friday, January 12 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Mt. Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society, 32 W. Carpenter Road, Athens, OH 45701 or to the Dorothy Day House, 620 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Mary’s family would especially like to thank Dr. John Graham and the staff at the Blood and Cancer Center for being so caring and supportive over the last 11 years.

