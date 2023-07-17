CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Itts, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at The Inn at Christine Valley.

She was born on September 12, 1938, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to her loving parents of the late, Charles Vincent and Helen Blanche Segaline Conway, Sr.

Mary Ann’s life was marked by a deep commitment to her faith and a dedication to serving others. After graduating from St. Bede Grade School in 1952 and Sacred Heart High School in 1956, both in Pittsburgh, she embarked on a journey of lifelong learning and spiritual growth. Mary Ann earned a Bachelor’s degree from Seton Hill College in Greensburg, Pennsylvania in 1966 and went on to pursue a Master’s Degree in Religious Education from Loyola University in Chicago, Illinois, which she completed in 1974.

In 1956, Mary Ann joined the Seton Hill Sisters of Charity and served as a devoted member until 1976. During her time, she also dedicated herself to teaching grade school for 14 years. Her impact as an educator shaped the lives of countless young students who benefited from her knowledge and compassion.

Following her departure from the religious order, Mary Ann continued to make a significant contribution to the field of education as the Area Religious Education Coordinator for the Diocese of Greensburg for three years. She then brought her expertise and passion for religious education to Austintown in 1974 when she became the Director of Religious Education at St. Joseph Parish.

For 16 years at St. Joseph Parish and later nine years at Holy Family Parish, Mary Ann served as Director of Religious Education with unwavering commitment and boundless enthusiasm. Her guidance and mentorship nurtured the spiritual development of parishioners spanning multiple generations.

In September of 1999, Mary Ann transitioned to the role of Spiritual Care Coordinator at Humility House, where she continued to touch the lives of those in need until June 2004. Her kind-hearted nature and empathetic presence brought comfort and solace to patients during their most challenging times.

Mary Ann’s proudest accomplishments extended beyond her professional achievements. She was an active member of St. Joseph Parish since 1974 and played an integral role in the community. As a member of the St. Joseph Ladies Guild, she contributed her time and talents to various projects that enriched parish life. Mary Ann’s dedication to her faith extended beyond her local parish community. She served on the Parish Council and Liturgy Committee from 1974 to 1990. Mary Ann embraced every opportunity for spiritual growth, serving as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister and Lay Leader of Prayer.

Her commitment to religious education was also recognized at the diocesan level. Mary Ann served on the Diocesan Board of Religious Education and eventually became its President. Additionally, Mary Ann’s contributions extended to the Diocesan Liturgical Commission, where she played an active role in shaping liturgical practices within the Diocese of Greensburg. Moreover, she dedicated herself as a secretary and later president of Seton III, furthering the organization’s mission.

Outside of her work and ministry, Mary Ann enjoyed spending time with her family and delving into their history through genealogical research. She cherished moments spent reading books that nurtured her spirit and provided intellectual stimulation, however, what truly brought joy to Mary Ann’s heart was offering spiritual care for the sick. Her compassionate nature made a lasting impact on individuals grappling with illness or adversity.

Mary Ann is survived by her loving daughters, Jeanne M. (Kevin) Wolfe of Cortland, Michelle A. (Richard) Wilkes of Galena and Jennifer L. (Michael) Davis of Westerville, as well as her son, James E. (Michelle) Itts, Jr. of Austintown. She was a cherished grandmother to four grandchildren, Hannah Morgan Wilkes, Julia Rose Wilkes, Noah Michael Davis and Emily Grace Davis. Mary Ann is also survived by her brother, Thomas W. (Patricia) Conway of Arizona and sisters-in-law, Mary Conway of Austintown, Muriel Conway of Nebraska and Michele Conway of Pennsylvania. Additionally, she leaves behind her dear sister-in-law, Linda J. (Robert) Gresh of Canfield.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, James E. Itts, whom she married June 25, 1983 and passed away April 2, 2020 and her brothers, Charles Vincent Conway, Jr., Jerome Francis and Robert Joseph Conway.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 20 at St. Joseph Church, where visitation will be held from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., prior to the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Joseph Church for their religious education, 4545 New Road, Austintown, OH 44515 or Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15602-1253.

