NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Dravecky, 86, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

She was born July 24, 1936, a daughter of Andrew and Veronica Dravecky.

Mary Ann was employed as an accounts payable clerk at Meineke Muffler, Giant Eagle and Parker Hannifan. Always industrious, she also worked for many local caterers before and during her retirement.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church.

She enjoyed ballroom dancing, gardening, bird watching and daily exercise. She was also a devoted community volunteer, contributing over 1,500 hours at the Joanie Abdu Breast Care Center.

Mary Ann leaves her caregivers; nephew, Joseph (Gina) Dravecky and niece, Karen (Martin) Rangel. She also leaves her brother, Frank and many other nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Andrew Dravecky and his wife, Betty Jean and sister-in-law, Donna Dravecky.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road in Austintown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.

The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the Antonine Sisters and the staff at Antonine Village and Patriot Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Antonine Village, in memory of Mary Ann.

Professional services are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Ann Dravecky, please visit our floral store.