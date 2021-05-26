Mary Ann Catullo, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann P. Catullo, 87, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 25, 2021, at Hospice House.

She was born August 17, 1933, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Sarga Gonda.

Mary Ann was a 1951 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She was a devout Catholic, attending Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church. Mary Ann devoted her life to her family and raising her children. She was a member of the Sokol and the Jednota.

Over the years, she was an avid sports fan that loved attending her children’s grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. In her younger years, you could find her at Teenie’s Tavern on a Friday night pinching pirohi. Mary Ann loved bowling and going to Mountaineer to play the slots. She also loved playing cards, whether it was playing with her family or with her card clubs. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Her husband, Daniel A. Catullo, whom she married February 12, 1955, passed away April 28, 2005.

Mary Ann is survived by a daughter, Danielle Catullo of Poland; two sons, Stan Catullo of Poland and Joseph (Victoria) Catullo of Boardman; seven grandchildren, Daniel Catullo (Kelli Catullo), Nicci (Anthony) Farris, Anthony (fiancee, Angela Stana) Catullo, Kristen Catullo, Carmine (Reanna) Catullo, Joseph (Kimber) Catullo, Jr. and Angelo Catullo; four great-grandchildren, Antonio Catullo, Nico Farris, Ava Farris and Luciano Catullo; sisters-in-law, Cecelia Casciano, Carol, Dorothy and Mary Gonda and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Paul and William Gonda and sisters-in-law, Ann Rostier and Angeline Stanwood.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Columba Cathedral. Family and friends may call from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the church prior to Mass.

The Catullo family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland for all of their loving care.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Ann Catullo, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.