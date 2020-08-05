Mary Alice McNally-Lyden, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Due to the current health concerns, a private Mass of Christian burial was held for Mary Alice McNally-Lyden, 74, who passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, with her family by her side. The celebrant of the Mass was Fr. Simon Mino at St Christine’s Church.

Mary Alice was born April 26, 1946, in Youngstown, the first daughter of Jerome F. and Florence Toomey McNally.

She was raised on the North Side, attending St. Edward Parish and school. Having graduated from Ursuline High School in 1964, she then attended Youngstown State University before being hired to work for the FBI in Washington D.C. Upon returning to Youngstown, she began a career in the steel industry, working as a steel buyer and purchasing agent for Fitzsimmons Steel, Inland Steel (Chicago) and Suburban Steel (Cleveland). In order to be closer to family, she returned home again and was employed at Commercial Intertech and Liberty Steel.

She married Thomas F. Lyden, Jr. on March 21, 1998. Tom preceded her in death in December 2019.

Mary Alice worked passionately for her brother’s political campaigns but her greatest job was being Aunt “Ali” to her numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, whom she adored. Mary Al was also devoted to caring for her mother, until she herself became ill.

In addition to her parents, and husband, Tom, she was preceded in death by her brother, Judge James McNally; sister-in-law, Sandra McNally; her in-laws, Thomas “Babe” and Rosemary Lyden and brothers-in-law James Hyland and Gary McDaniel.

She is survived by her siblings, Jerome (Barb Patterson), Patty (Pat) Desimone, Peggy (Joe) Pellegrini and Kathleen McNally; stepsons, Tom and Sean Lyden and in-laws, Eileen Hyland, Bridget McDaniel, Katie (Ralph) Farina and William Lyden.

Mary Al will be remembered for her love of life, family and friends. She was the most generous, loyal, caring person, always finding humor in life and the good in people. She had a heart of gold and she genuinely cared about others. She was a great listener, giving advice and unconditional love to all who knew her.

She loved a party, planning many for family and friends. So, as per her wishes, a celebration of Mary Al’s life will be scheduled at a later date, when all can gather together safely.

The McNallys are so grateful to family and friends, who visited often. A special thanks to the “Mele” cousins for their frequent visits and for always filling her room with beautiful flowers.

The family wishes to extend sincere appreciation to the staff at The Woodlands of AustinWoods for the devoted care given to her and the friendships she made throughout the years. Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to The Woodlands of AustinWoods Activity Dept., c/o Chris Ford, 4780 Kirk Road, Austintown, OH 44515. They are also extremely grateful to Crossroads Hospice for the comfort they provided in her final hours.

Mary Alice was laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

