BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Love, Love, and More Love!” was the “signature” used and embraced by Mary Agnes “Ag” Dudash, 95, who passed away peacefully Friday morning, January 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was welcomed to the heavens on the same day as her mom before her (in 1979); appropriately, Friday was the Feast of St. Agnes.

Mary Agnes was born December 5, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Mary Martinko Huda.

She was a 1945 graduate of Wilson High School — the first in her family to complete high school.

Her beloved husband, John, passed away in February 2006 after 59 years of marriage. John and Mary worked hard to put their nine children through Catholic school, making the Dudash name synonymous with Catholic Exponent champs for years. John and Mary exuded faith in God, hard work, strength of character and inclusion.

Mary brought a smile, warmth and love to everyone she met. Mary appreciated the simple things in life — family gatherings, flowers, birds, dogs, the piano, bowling, Cheerios / bananas. Her favorite song was “New York, New York” and she had a great “Yahtzee” yell. She hosted Christmas Eve family gatherings for more than 75 years — a treasured tradition that included Mass, family prayer, dinner and Santa. Mary’s favorite gift was a lawn mower on Mother’s Day when she was 82 — always having the most manicured lawn on the block.

Ag was an admired waitress at the Fireplace and End of the Tunnel, where she worked with her brother, Joe.

Mary left a legacy of many beautiful, intangible “gifts” to her family: her children, Jack (Tricia) Dudash, Dave (Peggy) Dudash, Trish (Joe) Nista, Mick (Diane) Dudash, Marianne (Chuck) Vinopal, Joe Dudash, Sue (Ted) Gagianas and Carol (Tom) Clarke and her brother, Joe (Michaelyn) Huda. “Gram” had 29 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John; youngest son, Jim; grandchildren, Kristi Vinopal and Johnny Clarke and siblings, John Huda and Irene Kollar.

Due to the pandemic, Mary Agnes’ services were held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Summit Academy, 2800 Shady Run Road, Youngstown, OH 44502 or Akron Children’s Hospital.

