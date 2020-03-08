Mary A Pesut, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. Pesut, 89, died peacefully Saturday morning, March 7, 2020 at Hospice House, surrounded by her family.

Mary was born June 6, 1930, in Youngstown, the daughter of Chester and Edith Ellgas Edgerton.

She was a 1948 graduate of South High School and earned a degree from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

She worked as a nurse for Dr. John Buckley for many years until retiring.

Mary was a member of Holy Family Church and Catholic Nurses.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Mary Alice (Dan) Landers of Poland; two sons, John (Cindy) Pesut of Boardman and Paul (Kim) Pesut of Green; her brother, Edward Edgerton of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Marie (Matt) Pritchett, Melanie Landers and J. Oleg and Elena Pesut.

Her husband, Joseph P. Pesut, whom she married September 10, 1955, at St. Patrick Church, died December 17, 2017. She also was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Howard and Paul Edgerton; sister, Martha Forney.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 10 at Holy Family Church, celebrated by the Reverend Monsignor William Connell.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 9 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel and from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 10 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Mary’s family, please visit our floral section.

