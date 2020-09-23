Martin T. Chrystal, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin “Marty” T. Chrystal, 64, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Specialty Hospital of Youngstown.

He was born December 6, 1955, in Youngstown, a son of J. Robert and Ann (Hyland) Chrystal.

Marty was a 1974 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and following high school, worked for P&LE Railroad and later for the Mahoning County Sanitary Engineer’s office.

Marty was a member of AOH and its Lunch Bunch as well as the Gaelic Society. He enjoyed going to Florida and was partial to its fine sandy beaches, especially Fort Myers and Honeymoon Island.

He is survived by his daughter, Tracie (Bryan) Porter of Youngstown; two sisters, Elizabeth Chrystal of Youngstown and Susan Chrystal of Woolwich, Maine; five brothers, William (Sharyn) Chrystal of Poland, J. Robert (Barbara) Chrystal of Marco Island, Florida, Pat (Sandy) Chrystal of Youngstown, Pete Chrystal of Chippewa Lake and Jeff (Nora) Chrystal of Liberty; his granddaughter, Kennedy Chrystal Porter and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret “Peggy” Chrystal; nephew, Patrick Chrystal and sister-in-law, Mary Beth Chrystal.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 15, 2020, at the funeral home, where visitation will be held one hour prior, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

