Martha Louise DiMargio, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Louise DiMargio, 94, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at home with her family by her side.

Affectionately known as Louise, she was born September 18, 1925, in Bellaire, a daughter of the late Andrew Paige and Rita Partezana Jones.

During World War II, she was employed by General Fireproofing in Youngstown.

Louise was a founding member of St. Christine Church, past president of the Wolves Auxiliary, a charter member of the Tippecanoe Country Club and was a member of the Columbia Federation.

She was the best cook on the planet; her homemade spaghetti sauce and pies were among some of her specialties.

Louise was the mom who welcomed all the neighborhood kids to play in the yard.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Toni (Jay Cohen) DiMargio of Canfield; two sons, Victor (Maureen) DiMargio of Canfield and Nick A. (Sandra Kady) DiMargio, Jr. of Boardman; two grandchildren, Thomas Giblin and Victor Anthony (Jessica Keenan) DiMargio; three great-grandchildren, Victor Nicholas John DiMargio, Lailah Casanas and Ian Patrick DiMargio; a brother, Doug (Heidi) Jones of Austintown; her two nieces, whom she helped raise, Kathy Jo Santisi of Youngstown and Cynthia Tareshawty of Youngstown; a brother-in-law, Don Kosec; a sister-in-law, Mary Louise Donofrio.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Nick A. DiMargio, whom she married November 9, 1946; a sister, Babe Tareshawty; an infant sister, Gloria Jean; a sister-in-law, Delores Kosec; three brothers-in-law, Anthony Tareshawty, Carmen DiMargio and Daniel Donofrio.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 10 at St. Christine Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Christine Church, 3165 S Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Louise’s family would like to thank all the special caregivers, Sissy, Rosita, Pam, Cindy, Lucille, Sheryl, Lisa, Stacy, Tim and the nurses at MVI Hospice.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

