YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha L. McDonald, 74, passed away Saturday morning, January 8, 2022, at her home.

She was born June 10, 1947, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Theo and Carrie Johnson Fisher.

Martha devoted her life to taking care of her family and raising her children.

Martha is survived by her husband, Larry McDonald, Sr.; three children, Charles McDonald of Youngstown, Tonya McDonald of Youngstown and Crystal (Adrian) Swanson of Las Vegas; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Wanda McDonald and son, Larry McDonald, Jr.

Per Martha’s wishes, there are no services.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

