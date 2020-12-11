Martha Ann Kirtos, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Ann Kirtos, 100, passed away Thursday morning, December 10, 2020, at her home.

She was born August 25, 1920, in Centerville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Ann Pogany Kish.

Martha was a cashier for four years at Toth’s Market and was lucky to have met her husband while working there.

She was a former member of St. George Byzantine Church, the Women’s Democratic Club and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Bowling League.

Martha loved baking, especially decorating cakes and sewing.

Her husband, Steve Kirtos, whom she married May 22, 1948, passed away December 18, 1998.

Martha is survived by her two daughters, Mary Snyder of Austintown and Katherine (Ted) Szmaj of Boardman; two sons, John (Bonnie) Kirtos of Cleveland and David Kirtos of Youngstown; stepdaughter, Joan Hoguland of San Angelo, Texas; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Caroline Kish; a sister, Betty Chubak; brother, John Kish; daughters-in-law, Rose and Nancy Kirtos; son-in-law, David Snyder and stepson-in-law, David Hoguland.

Family and friends may call Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.

The Kirtos family and the church will all be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. Masks are required if attending the church. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mratha Kirtos, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.