Marsha Rosemary (Herbert) Baskey, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marsha Rosemary Baskey, 73, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home.



She was born July 16, 1947, in Salem, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Battalio) Herbert.



Marsha was a graduate of Salem High School in 1965 and received an associate’s degree from Youngstown State University.

She was a programmer analyst for HMIS – St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was a member of the Pontiac-Oakland Club International GTO club.

Marsha loved all kinds of music, especially her husband Bob’s, polka bands. Along with her husband, she had a great interest in cars, especially convertibles, 66 GTO and Corvette. Her greatest love was for her family and enjoyed raising two of her grandchildren. They were all the apple of her eyes.



Marsha is survived by her husband, Robert (Bacskaji) Baskey, whom she married March 17, 1990; daughter, Shelly Roessler of Boardman; four grandchildren, Lillian Maxwell aka Tara Roessler, Brandon Kidd, Jonah Judy and Jada Judy; sister, Sandy (Ron) Crumbaker of Salem; many nieces and nephews.



Family and friends may call Sunday, August 16, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive, Canfield, Ohio 44406 and on Monday, August 17, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 471 Mathews Road, Boardman, OH 44512. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.. Entombment will take place at the Chapel Mausoleum at Lake Park Cemetery.



The Baskey family, the funeral home and the church will all be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. Masks or facial covering are required if attending. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and pray

A television tribute will air Monday, August 17, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

