Marsha A. Dutko Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be Monday, June 17 at 1:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for Marsha A. Dutko, 67, who passed away Wednesday, June 12, at her home.

Marsha was born June 26, 1951, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew and Julia A. (Stanislav) Dutko.

Marsha was a 1969 graduate of Chaney High School.

She was a secretary for Scholl-Choffin and then Shelly & Sands before retiring.

She loved reading and going on vacation with her brother to Hawaii.

She is survived by her two brothers, David (Cheryl) Dutko of Boardman and Richard Dutko of Beaver Township and her nieces and nephews, Matthew Dutko, Kristi (Mike) Walinski, Jessica (Dan) Smith, Amy Dutko and David Dutko.

Family and friends may call on Monday, June 17, one hour prior to services, from Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 18 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

