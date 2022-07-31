CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Marnie Murphy, 53, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness, on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Born September 17, 1968, in Youngstown, she was the daughter of Robert D. and Patricia Flynn Murphy.

Marnie graduated from Canfield High School in 1986 and went on to attend Youngstown State University, where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. She received her Doctorate from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1992.

She initially practiced in Flushing, Ohio, before returning to her hometown in 2000 to open Murphy Chiropractic Center in Canfield. Marnie loved her chiropractic practice and caring for her patients and gave all she had to improve their health and well-being.

She was an active member and past president of Junior Women’s League of Canfield, where she received the Member of the Year Award in 2022.

Her kindness and compassion was felt by all who knew her; her passing leaves a void in the hearts of so many.

She is survived by her mother, Patricia; a sister, Anne (Tim) Murphy Hagan of Hollywood, Florida and a brother, Robert (Stephanie Harris) Murphy of Williamsburg, Virginia, as well as many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert.

Calling hours will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 300 N Broad Street, Canfield.

Her family requests, in lieu of flowers, that contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. To donate, go to www.alz.org.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.