Marlene C. Squire, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene C. Squire, 66, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.

Marlene was born September 12, 1954, in Youngstown, the daughter of Thomas and Ruth Peterson Patterson.

Marlene was a 1972 graduate of Poland High School.

After raising her family, she worked as the assistant manager of the Vitamin Shoppe, before retiring.

Marlene is survived by her husband, Lynn R. Squire, whom she married January 4, 1975. She is also survived by two sons, Christopher L. Squire of Boardman and Michael T. (Kris) Squire of Kenly, North Carolina; a sister, Joyce (Jeff) Fullerton of Columbiana; two brothers, Doug (Lisa) Patterson of Columbiana and Jeff (Lori) Patterson of North Lima; four grandchildren, Breleigh, Hayden, Christopher and Olivia and a great-grandson, Vinny.

Marlene was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Patterson and her parents.

Marlene’s family will receive family and friends Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. at Columbiana Church of the Nazarene, where a memorial service will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Professional arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. To leave condolences please visit www.higgins-reardon.com.

