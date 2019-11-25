Marlene Bryant, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene Bryant, 77, passed away Friday morning, November 22, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born August 3, 1942, a daughter of Robert and Janet Young Adams.

Marlene was a 1960 graduate of South High School and received her secretarial associate degree from Youngstown State University.

She worked for the Navy’s draft board in Youngstown before moving to Alameda, California.

After returning to Youngstown, she worked in the cafeteria system of the Youngstown City Schools from 1977 to 2007, retiring as the cafeteria manager at Volney Rogers Junior High School.

Marlene bowled in the Friday-night league at Westside Lanes, where she was the league secretary.

She was a member of the St. George Croatian home on Vestal Road.

She enjoyed being a chaperone for school dances and functions.

Her favorite hobby was crafts and spending time with her grandkids.

She is survived by two sons, Robert (April) Bryant of Boardman and James (Lisa) Bryant of Liberty; nine grandchildren, Breanna, Michael, Payton, Kelsey, Skylar, Jacob, Landon, Chyanne and Jacelyn and one great-granddaughter, Zoey.

Calling hours will be held 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 and 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon Wednesday, November 27.

