BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Vincent Pelini died at the age of 31, Sunday, October 2, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident on the Indiana Turnpike. He was traveling with his beloved girlfriend, Jillian Marian, to play in a charity golf tournament with one of his best friends.

Mark was many things to many people. To Vincent and Dianne Pelini, he was their oldest son and rock of the family. To Michelle, Sarah, Christine and Maria, he was their strong, protective, loving brother. To Michael, he was brother, mentor and friend. To Claire and Sophia, he was their fun “Uncle Mark.” And for countless others, he was the person they knew they could depend upon in any situation, at any time.

Throughout his life, Mark placed his faith, family and friends at the forefront. He looked to his living heroes, his mom and dad, for a blueprint of how to live a loving, impactful life. And his family believes that he was able to accomplish all that he did because of that selfless attitude.

A graduate of the 2010 Cardinal Mooney High School class and member of the 2009 15-0 state championship football team, he went on to play center at the University of Nebraska, where he excelled both on and off the field. Mark was named to both the 2014 Rimington Trophy and Campbell Trophy watch lists, Academic All-Big Ten (2012, 2013, 2014), eight-time Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll, the Brook Berringer Citizenship Team (2014), the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team (2014). and the Big 12 Commissioner’s Spring Academic Honor Roll (2011).

After graduating with honors from UNL with degrees in applied mathematics and history, Mark went on to become a GA for the University of Kentucky football program.

He then returned to Youngstown to work for his dad, Vince, at Youngstown Pipe & Steel, as general manager of operations. He immediately got involved at his high school alma mater by becoming a basketball scorekeeper so that he could attend all of his youngest brother’s games his senior year.

Most recently, Mark coached Cardinal Mooney football alongside his Uncle Carl.

Mark leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Vincent and Dianne; four sisters, Michelle Pelini, Sarah Soll, Christine Porrazzo and Maria Pelini; his brother, Michael Pelini; his brothers-in-law, Clint Soll and Anthony Porrazzo; nieces, Claire and Sophia Soll; aunts and uncles, Nancy Pelini, Mary and Tim Grillo, John and Cyndi Pelini, Michael and Patti Pelini, Anne Gibbs, Carl and Julie Pelini, Mark “Bo” and Mary Pat Pelini, Michael and Patti Sosnowski, Joe Sosnowski and Anne Nolfi; many, many cousins and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Anthony and Mary Catherine Pelini and Michael and Sophie Sosnowski; uncle, Thomas Sosnowski; cousins, Melanie and Maggie Sosnowski and aunt, Rene Ples.

Family and friends may join Mark’s family in celebrating his memory from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive, Canfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ron Stoops Anthony Pelini Foundation in memory of Mark Pelini.

