AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Rossi, 74, died peacefully Thursday, April 27, 2023, at home, surrounded by his family.

Mark was born August 18, 1948, in Youngstown, the son of the late Angelo and Margaret Yuhas Rossi.

He was a 1967 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and received an associate degree from Youngstown State University.

Mark worked as a die cutter for Youngstown Sheet and Tube and later LTV Steel, until retiring in 1985.

In his spare time, Mark enjoyed oil painting and woodworking but most of all, he loved spending time with his seven grandchildren.

Prior to its closing, Mark was an active member of St. Stanislaus Church, where he sang in the choir, served on the parish council and loved to cook for all parish gatherings. He was currently a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Leetonia.

Mark never met a stranger and could talk to just about anyone. He will certainly be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Mark is survived by his wife, the former Victoria VandenBosch, whom he married December 16, 1972; children, Michael (Lisa) Rossi of Austintown, Teresa (Robert) Drummond of Cincinnati, Sarah (Robert) Durham of Cleveland and Nicholas (Jessica) Rossi of Youngstown; sisters, Maureen Culver and Angela (Kurt) McTigue, both of Poland; brothers, Frank (Vanessa) Rossi of Poland, Anthony Rossi of Boardman and Joseph (Susan) Rossi of Salem and seven grandchildren, Elizabeth and Katherine Durham, Olivia and Matthew Rossi, William and Henry Drummond and Cecelia Rossi.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Patrick Rossi.

Family and friends may call 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A memorial service will be held at Noon on Monday, May 1, at the funeral home, with additional calling hours beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 30 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.