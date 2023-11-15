YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — After a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer, Mark J. Toth, 74, was called home Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Mark was born June 28, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of John J. and Anne Nenadich Toth.

He was a devout Catholic and loved being a member of St. Charles Parish as a Eucharistic minister.

Mark retired as a senior master sergeant after 26 years of service in the U.S. Air Force. During his service, he received the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship ribbon, NCO Professional Education ribbon, Desert Storm / Shield Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for Korea, Air Force Longevity Service Award, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Korean Presidential Unit Citation.

After his retirement, he became a reserve deputy sheriff for Mahoning County for 10 years.

Mark enjoyed cooking and grilling for his family and friends, making homemade wine, attending auctions, gardening and cooking at Lariccia’s Italian Marketplace.

He leaves behind his loving daughter, Katie and her husband, Steven German, who both cared for him until the end; sister, Karly (Eugene) Hostetter; brothers, Jack (Gracie) Toth and Norman (Marsha) Toth; and nephews and nieces, Sam (Theresa) Snow, J.J. (Hillary) Snow, Lynda (Joachim) Rohan and John Toth.

Thank you to his close friend, Kathleen Tarantine, for her love and support during this difficult time. We want to especially recognize and thank Michael Allegretto, his family and the team at Lariccia’s Italian Marketplace, for being a huge presence and second family in Mark’s life.

In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by the love of his life, Greta D. Toth; and loving sister, Anita Toth.

We would like to recognize and thank the following medical teams who cared for Mark and helped him with his treatments along the way: Dr. Chahine and all the nurses (particularly Mary Beth) and staff at the Blood and Cancer Center; Alan Dooley and Karen of the Palliative Care Team; Dr. Peterson of his radiology team; and Dr. Chirichella and Dr. Edward Miller. A huge thank you to the Mercy Health Hospice of the Valley team, including Tina, Erin, Lisa, Nikki, Pete and Tami. Thank you for showing respect and care during the end of his life.

Family and friends will be received 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive.

The funeral service will be private. Mark will be interred at a later date, next to his late wife, Greta D. Toth, in Arlington National Cemetery.

In honor of Mark, please donate to Mercy Health Hospice of the Valley, Veterans’ Outreach or The American Legion Post 0301.

