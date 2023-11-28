STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark A. Sandine, 72, passed away peacefully Friday evening, November 24, 2023, at Mercy Health Medical Center, Main campus surrounded by family and friends.

Mark was born August 28, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of Ralph and Gloria Maher Sandine.

Mark was a 1969 graduate of Struthers High School, where he played center position on the Struthers Wildcats 1967 to 1968 football team’s seasons, under the guidance of coach Bob Commings. That team posted back-to-back undefeated seasons clinching the Steel Valley Conference title. They had just 36 players and the team was nicknamed the “Dirty 30” because of their strengths and ability. Mark earned a full football scholarship to Youngstown State University, where he continued to play center for the Penguins, under coach Dike Beede’s direction, however, an unfortunate neck injury on the field ended his career in his senior year. He graduated from YSU, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

After graduating, he began his career as a teacher at the Trumbull County Vocational Center. Mark later became an insurance agent for John Hancock Insurance, which then led him to owning and operating Sandine Financial for many years.

Mark loved the city where he chose to live and it was evident from the contributions he made. He served two terms on Struthers City Council, (D) second ward and seven consecutive terms as President of Struthers Business Association. He was instrumental in forming the first Struthers Day celebration with the city, business association and Aqua Ohio, collectively, bringing the community together for a day of free food and entertainment at Mauthe Park. He will be best remembered for the hot air balloon rides. People were able to soar high above the park for a panoramic view of the city and surrounding areas.

Mark coached for many years at St. Nicholas School, while his children were growing up. Mark was proud of his Italian-Polish heritage and was a skilled cook of both cuisines. He enjoyed vacationing in South Carolina and morning coffee with friends at Struthers Arby’s and Panera in Poland, where they talked sports, politics and, above all, solved the world’s problems.

Mark is survived by his wife, the former Leola McCauley, whom he married March 30, 2001; two daughters, Marcie (Jason) Pindzia of Cleveland and Mandie (Scott) McCarthy of Columbia Station and brother, Ralph (Susan) Sandine of Poland.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Maden Sandine and sister, Debbie Ortiz.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Friday, December 1, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, where a memorial service will follow at Noon celebrated by Deacon Paul Lisko.

He will be interred in St. John Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Alexis Perry for her exceptional care and the compassion given to Mark, especially during his final days.

